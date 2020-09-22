JSE heads for sixth consecutive day of losses
The rise in new Covid-19 cases has fuelled concern about the effect new lockdown measures will have on economic recovery
22 September 2020 - 11:18
The JSE was set for its sixth day of losses on Tuesday morning while global equities were mixed as investors fret about global economic recovery as Covid-19 cases surge again in Europe.
The rise in new Covid-19 cases has fuelled concerns about the effect new lockdown measures will have on economic recovery.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now