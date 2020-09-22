Markets JSE heads for sixth consecutive day of losses The rise in new Covid-19 cases has fuelled concern about the effect new lockdown measures will have on economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was set for its sixth day of losses on Tuesday morning while global equities were mixed as investors fret about global economic recovery as Covid-19 cases surge again in Europe.

