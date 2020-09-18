Markets

Oil price eases as US producers restart operations

Brent falls as offshore drillers reopen oil rigs after Hurricane Sally cut US output

18 September 2020 - 07:30 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows.

Brent crude was down 6c at $43.24 a barrel by 1.12am GMT, while US oil futures dropped 6c to $40.91 a barrel. Both contracts have risen sharply this week as Hurricane Sally cut US production and are on track for a weekly gain of about 9%, the first in three weeks.

US offshore drillers and exporters began a clear-up on Thursday after Hurricane Sally weakened to a depression and started rebooting idle Gulf of Mexico rigs after closing down for five days.

Crews were flown back to at least 30 offshore oil and gas platforms. Equinor and Chevron began returning staff to platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, after Murphy Oil’s restart this week.

“Now the storm has passed, we should start to see this production coming back online,” ING Research said in a note.

In Saudi Arabia exports rose in July to 5.73-million barrels per day (bpd) from a record low the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.

Supporting prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies said on Thursday the group will take action on members that are not complying with deep output cuts to support the market after a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand.

Opec and other producers such as Russia, making up the so-called Opec+ group, are cutting 7.7-million barrels a day of output to support prices.

Reuters

 

Oil rises as hurricane disrupts production

Oil extends gains from previous session, as Hurricane Sally nears US coast and an industry report shows a big drop in US crude stockpiles
1 day ago

Oil slips amid concerns over weak demand

A bigger-than-expected rise in US distillate stockpiles erodes prices
23 hours ago

Tanzania and Uganda strike profit-sharing oil pipeline agreement

The accord is another milestone that brings closer a final investment decision for the project that is expected in December
3 days ago

