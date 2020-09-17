Critical SA oil reserves returned as Glencore settles out of court
The Strategic Fuel Fund has also asked the court to make a declaratory order to set aside the sale of the strategic fuel reserves, which would allow it to refund the buyers and keep the oil in SA
17 September 2020 - 13:07
UPDATED 17 September 2020 - 17:55
The government’s Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and global commodities giant Glencore have reached an out-of-court settlement over the dubious sale of SA’s oil reserves, in which the company will be refunded and the state will regain ownership of the oil.
The SFF, a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund (CEF), a state-owned entity mandated to contribute to SA’s energy security, reached an “in-principle agreement” in which Glencore, which is headed by SA-born Ivan Glasenberg, recognised that a deal to acquire 3-million barrels of SA’s strategic oil reserves was invalid.
