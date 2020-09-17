National Critical SA oil reserves returned as Glencore settles out of court The Strategic Fuel Fund has also asked the court to make a declaratory order to set aside the sale of the strategic fuel reserves, which would allow it to refund the buyers and keep the oil in SA BL PREMIUM

The government’s Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and global commodities giant Glencore have reached an out-of-court settlement over the dubious sale of SA’s oil reserves, in which the company will be refunded and the state will regain ownership of the oil.

The SFF, a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund (CEF), a state-owned entity mandated to contribute to SA’s energy security, reached an “in-principle agreement” in which Glencore, which is headed by SA-born Ivan Glasenberg, recognised that a deal to acquire 3-million barrels of SA’s strategic oil reserves was invalid.