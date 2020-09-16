JSE muted as global markets await US Fed decision
Stats SA is expected to release retail sales for July later on Wednesday
16 September 2020 - 10:46
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning while global equities were mixed as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
At 9.44am, the JSE all share was flat at 56,149.39 points while the top 40 had added 0.10%. Banks dropped 1.56% and financials 1.06%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now