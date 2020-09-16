Markets JSE muted as global markets await US Fed decision Stats SA is expected to release retail sales for July later on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning while global equities were mixed as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.

At 9.44am, the JSE all share was flat at 56,149.39 points while the top 40 had added 0.10%. Banks dropped 1.56% and financials 1.06%.