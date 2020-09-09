Markets

Market data — September 9 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

09 September 2020 - 23:09
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand falls after SA’s record GDP plunge and on ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces slipping Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
3.
Rand muted as markets await new data for direction
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Shoprite and Aspen boost JSE as ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand more than regains recent ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.