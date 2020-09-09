Market data — September 9 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The governing party’s failure to send speakers to a recent key conference smacks of indifference
In a rare question-and-answer session with editors and broadcasters, Ramaphosa was put on the spot
Zola Tsotsi describes at state capture commission how the Guptas called the shots at Eskom with the blessing of former public enterprises minister
CEO says SA's weak economy could mean a 10% drop in new business for Momentum
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, a private sector industry body
Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that the virus is airborne and ‘deadly stuff’ while downplaying its seriousness to Americans
Club boss Kaizer Motaung says the German coach presided over humiliating defeats
“Post Opulence” minimalism rules in the second generation Ghost
