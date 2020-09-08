Markets

Gold dips on stronger dollar

Metal slips, but growing fear over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis limits the fall

08 September 2020 - 08:27 Brijesh Patel
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Gold bullion is displayed at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, but the safe-haven metal’s decline was limited by the growing fear over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,925.09/oz by 3.20am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,931.20.

“Over the past 24 hours we have seen a stronger US dollar that is something that has weighed a little bit on gold,” said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“The $1,900 level in very important for gold right now here.”

The dollar index rose against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Hope around swift economic recovery faded after data showed that Japan’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the pandemic.

Governments and major central banks have flooded the markets with unprecedented stimulus measures to mitigate economic damage from the virus, driving gold to new highs because of its role as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Market participants’ focus will now be on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy decision on Thursday to see if policymakers add yet more stimulus.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of decoupling the US economy from China, suggesting the US would not lose money if the world’s two biggest economies no longer did business.

Spot gold is poised to break a support at $1,923/oz and fall into $1,880-$1,906 range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $26.78/oz and platinum eased 0.1% to $906.74, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $2,296.80.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of SA GDP data

Concern over Brexit and US-China tension is again weighing on sentiment, with local focus on SA’s second-quarter GDP data
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — September 7 2020

Market data including bonds  and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil prices slip due in part to price cut by Saudi ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
3.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday ahead of ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy ...
Markets
5.
Market data — September 7 2020
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares recover after small bounce in European markets

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.