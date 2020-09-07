Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday The euro has appreciated significantly since early June and this trend could become a major drag on the European economy, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked its firmer European counterparts on Monday, as investors’ focus turned to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Most analysts are not expecting a change in policy stance but are focusing on the message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts.