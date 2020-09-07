MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday
The euro has appreciated significantly since early June and this trend could become a major drag on the European economy, one analyst says
07 September 2020 - 18:09
The JSE tracked its firmer European counterparts on Monday, as investors’ focus turned to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled for Thursday.
Most analysts are not expecting a change in policy stance but are focusing on the message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts.
