WATCH: Stock picks — Northam Platinum and Uranium Royalty

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Uranium Royalty.

Kunze said: “Northam Platinum are doing really well, they’re buying Zambesi preference shares back, have free cashflow and was positive.”

Combrink said: “I’m going for Uranium Royalty, a small company that was listed about two-and-a-half years ago. They don’t own operations so there’s no operational risk and I think they give a new and exciting but diversified play on the sector.”