WATCH: Stock picks — Northam Platinum and Uranium Royalty
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
01 September 2020 - 11:41
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Uranium Royalty.
Kunze said: “Northam Platinum are doing really well, they’re buying Zambesi preference shares back, have free cashflow and was positive.”
Combrink said: “I’m going for Uranium Royalty, a small company that was listed about two-and-a-half years ago. They don’t own operations so there’s no operational risk and I think they give a new and exciting but diversified play on the sector.”
