WATCH: Stock picks — Northam Platinum and Uranium Royalty

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV

01 September 2020 - 11:41 Business Day TV
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Uranium Royalty.

Kunze said: “Northam Platinum are doing really well, they’re buying Zambesi preference shares back, have free cashflow and was positive.”

Combrink said: “I’m going for Uranium Royalty, a small company that was listed about two-and-a-half years ago. They don’t own operations so there’s no operational risk and I think they give a new and exciting but diversified play on the sector.”

Northam flags returns to shareholders after record financials

After spending R5.6bn buying Zambezi shares, the PGM miner raises the prospect of alternative returns to shareholders
Companies
4 days ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday after Fed policy stance

The US Federal Reserve's messaging that it will tolerate higher inflation implies lower interest rates for longer in the world's largest economy
Markets
4 days ago

Northam buys more Zambezi Platinum preference shares

Northam prefers to buy back the preference shares with excess cash rather than pay dividends
Companies
2 weeks ago

World of commodities a China/rest of world split, clearly shown by BHP and Rio’s results

The risk for Rio Tinto is that it becomes a one-trick pony, as iron ore accounted for 96% of its underlying earnings in the first half
Opinion
1 week ago

New way to count nuclear bombs could nuke previous estimates

The model challenges public stockpile figures, with North Korea’s arsenal expected to be at least two-thirds lower
World
1 month ago

Communities starved of mining royalties amid lack of transparency

Miners have no way of knowing where billions paid to government and community entities went
National
1 month ago

