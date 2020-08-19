Rand firms for second day as focus shifts to US Fed minutes
Locally, no major domestic economic data is expected on Wednesday while Eskom continues with stage 2 load-shedding
19 August 2020 - 11:16
The rand was set for its second day of gains this week due to a weaker dollar as global markets shift focus to the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.
At 10.10am, the rand had firmed 0.31% to R17.2653/$, 0.24% to R20.6162/€ and 0.12% to R22.8766/£. The euro was flat at $1.1938. The local currency is down 18.6% so far in 2020.
