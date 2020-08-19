Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets amid more load-shedding

Wall Street reached fresh records overnight, while trade in Hong Kong has been delayed on Wednesday by Typhoon Higos

19 August 2020 - 07:14 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with load-shedding reinstated, while Tyhpoon Higos has delayed trade in Hong Kong.

The US S&P 500 pushed higher overnight, as did the tech-heavy Nasdaq, led by tech giants and large retailers.

“When all was said and done though, the gains were modest in scope, with both indices creeping into new highs, not exploding higher,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Locally, load-shedding is set to continue on Wednesday, dealing further damage to an economy struggling to recover from Covid-19.

In morning trade on Wednesday the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.2%.

Gold was down 0.3% to $1,993.80/oz while platinum had fallen 1.01% to $953.82. Brent crude was 0.22% higher at $45.12 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R17.32/$, having gained 1% on Tuesday.

Locally, private school group Curro is due to report a fall in profit in the six months to end-June, having benefited from the reversal of a deferred tax provision in the year-earlier period.

Automotive supplier Metair is due to release its half-year results to end-June later, and could give details on investment plans after securing major new contracts in SA for new vehicle types.

gernetzkyk@buisnesslive.co.za

S&P 500 hits record close in dramatic recovery

Wall Street's most closely followed index has surged about 55% since  March
9 hours ago

Market data — August 18 2020

Market data including bonds  and fuel prices
10 hours ago

Gold reclaims $2,000/oz level on weaker dollar

Spot gold hits one-week high of $2,014.97 and silver jumps as much as 3.8%
12 hours ago

