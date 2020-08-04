Market data — August 3 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The PPE debacle comes as the IMF gives SA a huge loan, but Cyril Ramaphosa heads an ANC that seems to care little about its moral standing
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ongoing corruption in SA
Parliamentary committees to examine allegations of corruption in procurement of protective gear
Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
The Treasury will also give regular reports on progress of its plans to stabilise debt and promote growth through structural reforms
Having data at your fingertips and keeping an eye on the long term is crucial
The agreement comes after months of talks as inflation is near 45% and GDP is set to shrink for the third consecutive year
Term of office of two independent board members not renewed in possibly related move
Conditions appear to be perfect, with the lending rate at a 50-year low, house prices in decline and enough stock in the market
