WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and MultiChoice

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

31 July 2020 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Oleksandr Nebrat
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose MultiChoice as her stock pick of the day an Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Royal Dutch Shell.

Marx said: “I’m going for MultiChoice group this week. It’s trading just above R100. At times like this when you are just looking for consistent strong cash flows and the possibility of reasonable dividend yield, this stock actually seems to offer reasonable value where it's trading currently.”

Körner said: “I’m going for Royal Dutch Shell, they came out with pretty lousy results, we know what happened in the second quarter where some some oil prices actually went negative. It really was kind of a black swan period for the oil majors.”

