Market data — July 21 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
There are reasons to be optimistic despite the continent having abundant primary energy but little electricity
The deputy chief justice needs to determine if these claims can be backed up with genuine evidence, or are simply part of a tactic of distraction
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga could make an announcement on calls to close schools
CEO Dilhan Pillay cautions on market rebound and new Covid-normal uncertainty
The bank chief says waiting for perfect consensus will leave the economy in limbo
There is no real prospect of abuse by drinkers at wine farms, hotels and restaurants, the group argues
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announces dusk-to-dawn curfew and reinstates strict measures as coronavirus cases spike
Natalie Portman, Serena Williams and Uzo Aduba join venture capitalists to set up professional women's soccer team in Los Angeles
Wanted’s heritage-architecture guru Brian McKechnie rounds up six local modernist masterpieces we should all be proud of
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.