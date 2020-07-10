Markets

JSE faces Asian market pressure on Friday amid lockdown jitters

Global stocks have been propelled higher this week by stimulus and vaccine hopes, with tech stocks faring particularly well

10 July 2020 - 07:14 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, as markets continue to contend with rising Covid-19 numbers in the US, even as economic data remains somewhat positive.

US jobless claims for last week were better than expected, helping to lift sentiment regarding the outlook for the world’s largest economy.

“However with new shutdowns announced across the nation these numbers could deteriorate in the coming weeks and even when they stabilise, firms won’t be rushing to hire any time soon,” said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 1% and the Hang Seng 1.17%. Tencent, whose largest single shareholder is Naspers, had fallen 1.69%.

Gold was down 0.15% to $1,800.15/oz while platinum had fallen 0.79% to $879.42/oz. Brent crude was 0.76% lower at $42 a barrel.

The rand was 0.32% weaker at R16.88/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Friday, while US producer inflation data is due later.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as gold takes a little breather

The JSE all share reached its best level in more than four months earlier, before retreating a little
Markets
13 hours ago

JSE regains 2020 losses, but tech heavies skew the numbers

Banking and retail stocks have been hardest hit and continue to reflect investor concern about the SA economy
Markets
13 hours ago

European and Chinese markets rise with gold at a nine-year high

The China rally continues for an eighth session, with gold above $1,800/oz for the first time since 2011
Markets
17 hours ago

