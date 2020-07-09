Markets JSE hits best level in over four months on global stimulus hopes Central banks likely doing more to cushion the effects of Covid-19 over-shadow concerns about the pandemic itself BL PREMIUM

The JSE reached its best level since February during intra-day trade on Thursday, tracking Asian markets as hope for more stimulus measures lifted global sentiment.

Expectations that central banks will do more to cushion the effects of Covid-19 over-shadowed investor concerns that the surge in new cases could hinder economic recovery.