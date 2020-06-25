Markets

Oil falls as traders fret about pandemic

25 June 2020 - 07:44 Sonali Paul
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne/Singapore — Oil prices slipped on Thursday, extending losses of more than 5% in the previous session, weighed down by record high US crude inventories and worries that a rapid resurgence in Covid-19 cases could choke a revival in fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.7%, to $37.75 a barrel at 2.45am GMT on Thursday, after dropping $2.36 on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.7%, to $40.01 a barrel after falling $2.32 on Wednesday. A day earlier, the benchmark contract hit its highest price since early March, just before pandemic lockdowns and a Saudi-Russian price war slammed markets.

Wednesday’s sell-off came after US government data showed crude stockpiles rose by 1.4-million barrels, driving inventories to a record high for a third straight week last week.

Analysts, however, said that was mostly due to a flotilla of Saudi cargoes booked by US refiners when prices slumped in March. Those shipments are due to ease soon.

Worries about a second wave of Covid-19 cases in several US states, where lockdowns had eased, and a rapid spread of infections in South America and South Asia are expected to keep a lid on fuel demand, market watchers said.

“The latest trends there are not encouraging,” said National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research, Lachlan Shaw.

The fear is that even if lockdowns are eased, people will stay at home because of the perceived health risks.

Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiCorp, said mobility data from Google showed driving in Texas, Florida and to a certain extent California was flatlining.

In another reminder of fuel demand woes, Australia’s flagship airline, Qantas Airways, said on Thursday it expected little revival in international travel until at least July 2021, as it slashed a fifth of its workforce and grounded 100 planes.

“It highlights the reality that we’re talking years before international aviation recovers — probably three to four years,” Shaw said.

Reuters

Asian shares lose ground amid surge in coronavirus cases

Hopes of a swift recovery have been dashed as US cases spiral
Markets
37 minutes ago

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Thursday as US Covid-19 cases rise

A spike in cases sparks concern of a stalled recovery of the world’s largest economy
Markets
1 hour ago

Wall Street falls sharply on rising virus cases and weak economic outlook

Several US states impose quarantines
Markets
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand set for third day of gains on good global ...
Markets
2.
The rand slips ahead of supplementary budget ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slip on lack of detail ...
Markets
4.
Bonds firm on budget speech but steep yield curve ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at best level since ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.