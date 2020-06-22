Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — FAANGS and Amdocs

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Karl Gevers from Benguela talk to Business Day TV

22 June 2020 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANGS as his stock pick of the day and Karl Gevers from Benguela chose Amdocs

Shapiro said: “I’m leaning towards tech continually now, simply because it’s going to win in the long run over the next five years. Whether we have lockdown or not. So, I continue to be a big FAANG supporter.”

Gevers said: “Mine is a global stock, an American company called Amdocs. I don’t think many people would have heard of it, but it’s basically a software and business support and managed services provider for a lot of the telcos.”

Firms overcome with debt benefit richest of the rich US companies

The upheaval will give cash-rich corporate titans a chance to grab market share and extend dominance as the economy gradually reopens
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — retailers and FAANG

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Ecolab and FAANG ETFs

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 months ago

Israeli spacecraft gets final element before 2019 moon launch

It will blast off from Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the next few months after an initial December date was pushed back
World
1 year ago

Market data — June 18 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Global stimulus efforts continue to boost JSE
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on positive US and China ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms ahead of Tito Mboweni’s supplementary ...
Markets
5.
Gold at one-month high amid rising fear of virus
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.