WATCH: Stock pick — FAANGS and Amdocs

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANGS as his stock pick of the day and Karl Gevers from Benguela chose Amdocs

Shapiro said: “I’m leaning towards tech continually now, simply because it’s going to win in the long run over the next five years. Whether we have lockdown or not. So, I continue to be a big FAANG supporter.”

Gevers said: “Mine is a global stock, an American company called Amdocs. I don’t think many people would have heard of it, but it’s basically a software and business support and managed services provider for a lot of the telcos.”