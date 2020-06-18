Markets

JSE could feel geopolitical pressure on Thursday

18 June 2020 - 07:30 karl gernetzky
The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Thursday morning, with Covid-19 cases in the US and China and political tensions posing a threat to sentiment.

Rising coronavirus cases in the US and a partial lockdown in Beijing has dented risk appetite this week, while diplomatic relations between China and a number of countries remains tense.

Relations between the US and China are set to worsen after President Donald Trump signed into law a bill authorising sanctions on Chinese officials over the country’s mass detainment of Uighurs, said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

China has, of course, vowed retaliation, he said. “With disputes also ongoing over Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea, in addition to the very tense standoff with India in the Himalayas, along with disputes with Canada and Australia, Chinese diplomats must be worked off their feet now,” Halley said.

Locally, the government has moved to further ease level 3 lockdown restrictions, allowing restaurants to open for sit-down dining, and opening up hair and beauty salons.

In morning trade, the Shanghai Composite was flat, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4% and the Hang Seng 0.2%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was up 0.62%.

Gold was flat at $1,727.29/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.34% to $812.20. Brent crude was 0.49% lower at $40.34 a barrel.

The rand was 0.2% weaker at R17.21/$.

The Bank of England is due to make an interest-rate decision later, while locally electronics group Reunert is expected to report half-year results to end-March, having said in a recent trading update it has made impairments related to the future effect of Covid-19. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

