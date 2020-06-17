Markets JSE firms on more stimulus support The US Fed’s entering the corporate bond market, along with hopes of an infrastructure package from the White House, boosted equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with sentiment driven by positive news of more government stimulus and central bank support.

The US Federal Reserve announced this week that it would the start of corporate bond purchases, meanwhile, the Trump administration will be drawing up a $1-trillion infrastructure plan in a bid to stimulate the economy and soften the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic