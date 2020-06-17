Markets MARKET WRAP: Sun International leads gains as JSE rises the most in a month The US Fed entering the corporate bond market coupled with hopes of an infrastructure package from the White House boosted global equities BL PREMIUM

Hotel and gaming group Sun International led gains on the JSE on Wednesday, as investors bet on speculation of a positive announcement regarding the opening of casinos, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the country on Wednesday night.

The JSE rose the most in a month as global markets got a boost from central bank stimulus support.