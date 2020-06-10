Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: How the property sector is benefiting from easing lockdown rules

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about the rebound in the property market

10 June 2020 - 11:01 Business Day TV
Tenants value high-speed internet and security most when looking for quality properties. Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Tenants value high-speed internet and security most when looking for quality properties. Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Things could be looking up in the property sector, with SA’s listed property index climbing more than 20% in a week after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

Business Day TV caught up with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Ridwaan Loonat with his take on whether the current rebound is sustainable.

RICK DE SOUSA: Property owners must repurpose assets to avoid indefinite vacancies

The commercial property market is not broad-based, and that needs to change
Opinion
1 day ago

Spectacular rebound for listed property as lockdown eases

The sector climbed more than 20% in a week for the first time
Companies
2 days ago

No property hook-ups in Covid-19 dry spell

Most listed property funds are playing it coy, wary of consolidation in uncertain times
Companies
1 day ago

Interest rate cuts lure buyers to Fortress assets

Hefty 2.75 percentage point decrease in repo rate has boosted investor interest, landlord says
Companies
2 days ago

What’s in a name? Nosecco a no-go as furious Prosecco takes it to court

Amid the shifting landscape for alternatives, food and drink producers will need to be innovative and creative with their branding
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol soars again while property ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Hyprop
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: EOH outperforms weaker JSE as it ...
Markets
4.
JSE drops as investors shift focus to US Fed ...
Markets
5.
JSE may get boost from Naspers on Tuesday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.