Market Analysis
WATCH: How the property sector is benefiting from easing lockdown rules
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about the rebound in the property market
10 June 2020 - 11:01
Things could be looking up in the property sector, with SA’s listed property index climbing more than 20% in a week after the government eased lockdown restrictions.
Business Day TV caught up with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking’s Ridwaan Loonat with his take on whether the current rebound is sustainable.