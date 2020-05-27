Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tension weighs on risk sentiment Unrest in Hong Kong has raised concern that a new Chinese law could worsen relations between the US and China BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed lower on Wednesday while global equities were mixed as worries about escalating tension between the US and China dulled risk sentiment.

Unrest in Hong Kong as China looks to vote on a new security law has raised concern that the law could worsen relations between the US and China. The US has threatened to slap sanctions on China should the law be enforced.