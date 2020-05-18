Rand firms despite growing US-China trade tension
Sentiment was lifted by the easing of lockdowns across the world, which has led to the rand gaining as much as 1.30% so far in May
18 May 2020 - 12:45
The rand was firmer against major currencies on Monday, in line with most emerging-market currencies, despite the US-China trade tension posing a threat to the global markets.
The White House said on Friday it would stop Chinese telecom giant Huawei from developing semiconductors with US technology, while there were also concerns the US would point a finger at Beijing for the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic.
