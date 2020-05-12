Market data — May 12 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The pandemic has upset many business models but one thing for sure is that some other start-ups somewhere will have a meteoric rise out of its ashes
CIPC will not act against companies temporarily insolvent due to the national disaster
Health minister Zweli Mkhize promises to bring in more epidemiologists and experts
Barloworld has triggered a rarely invoked material change clause, but the deal may be renegotiated
Banks will not profit from funding to help businesses with turnover of less than R300m with money for wages and rent
Airlines call for a cohesive approach as incompatible systems threaten widespread use in the EU
Leading US infectious disease expert says the pandemic is not under control in some states
First athletics meeting has been provisionally set for Monaco in August
Can’t get away? Fret not, we show you how to break free from it all, while staying put...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.