Market data — May 6 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
An ANC senior leader’s claim that the artemisia Afra/annua plant is effective against coronavirus is reckless
Public enterprises minister says with R5.5bn spent since December there has been no demonstrable progress
Pravin Gordhan’s responses to MPs' questions about SAA are likely to be intriguing
Tenants have largely been able to pay rent as only a small percentage are in the retail sector
The government telling the Bank to fund it is like clients instructing a banker to lend them money, says Lesetja Kganyago
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to financial experts about some innovative funding solutions for SMEs.
Pence and Trump had signalled they thought the task force had run its course, prompting an outcry
The German soccer league is the first of Europe's five major competitions to return to the field
Alexandra Shulman’s new book ‘Clothes … and Other Things That Matter’ is full of fashion but scant on gossip
