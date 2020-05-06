Markets

Market data — May 6 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

06 May 2020 - 23:32
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as investors remain nervous about ...
Markets
2.
Rand recovers a little after sell-off related to ...
Markets
3.
Rand extends gains as easing lockdowns abroad ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tensions ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.