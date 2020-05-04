Market data — May 4 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Former national team captain finds hope for the restarting of the game
President says he supports continued ban after Coronavirus command council reconsidered its position
Pravin Gordhan’s responses to MPs' questions about SAA are likely to be intriguing
As part of efforts to ride out the economic crisis, the company has scrapped dividend payouts in the first half
Subcomponents of the PMI crashed to record lows in April, pointing to the challenges in restarting the economy, economists say
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to financial experts about some innovative funding solutions for SMEs.
Family offices with large piles of cash take advantage of cheaper valuations and avoid the volatility of stock markets
A final in an empty stadium is simply not on for the country’s two prestigious Basque clubs
We talk work, relaxing and lockdown life with acclaimed South African chef Graham Neilson
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.