WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and Shoprite

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Shoprite.

Reeders said: “British American Tobacco, I think it’s resilient, I think where I was previously negative, my view on that has changed.”

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going to play in the retail space and pick Shoprite, this is certainly my preferred pick at this stage. I think just looking long term of three to five years it’s certainly traded at much higher multiples than where it is now.”