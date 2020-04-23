Markets

JSE to grapple with subdued Asian markets on Thursday

23 April 2020 - 07:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
The JSE must contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday, with local focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected announcement regarding the easing of lockdown measures later.

Global stocks are recovering from tumultuous sessions earlier in the week, when a plunging oil price stole attention from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sentiment has improved a little after the European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed it was including sub-investment-grade bonds in its bond-buying programme, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday morning, with global attention on a meeting of the European Council later, when details of a long-term economic recovery plan are expected to be discussed. US jobs data, due to be released later in the day, will also be watched.

In morning trade, the Australian All Ordinaries index was down 0.34%, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.79% and the Hang Seng 0.23%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was up 0.24%.

Gold was flat at $1,712.24/oz, while platinum had risen 0.6% to $756.90. Brent crude was up 5.6% to $21.89 a barrel.

The rand was flat, hovering near the R19/$ level.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US stocks rise, oil recovers some ground as Congress nears more stimulus

US crude and benchmark Brent prices edge higher after a collapse in the past two days
Markets
12 hours ago

Rand on track to break a two-day losing streak

The currency recovered from the R19/$ level it reached earlier on Wednesday, amid volatility in the oil price
Markets
20 hours ago

JSE gains as global sentiment improves

Oil prices have been the biggest driver of sentiment this week, with the price of Brent crude dropping to 21 year-lows at one point
Markets
20 hours ago

