JSE to grapple with subdued Asian markets on Thursday

The JSE must contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday, with local focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected announcement regarding the easing of lockdown measures later.

Global stocks are recovering from tumultuous sessions earlier in the week, when a plunging oil price stole attention from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sentiment has improved a little after the European Central Bank (ECB) confirmed it was including sub-investment-grade bonds in its bond-buying programme, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday morning, with global attention on a meeting of the European Council later, when details of a long-term economic recovery plan are expected to be discussed. US jobs data, due to be released later in the day, will also be watched.