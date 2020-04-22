Companies Cashbuild to negotiate rent with landlords as lockdown subsides BL PREMIUM

Building materials retailer Cashbuild, which has paid half of its rent in April, says it will enter into negotiations with its landlords after the national lockdown has been lifted to settle the outstanding amount.

The retailer, which resumed business on April 18 after the easing of the lockdown regulations on some industries, said it will negotiate with its landlords to reach a “mutually acceptable settlement for this unique event”.