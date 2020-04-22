Cashbuild to negotiate rent with landlords as lockdown subsides
22 April 2020 - 20:54
Building materials retailer Cashbuild, which has paid half of its rent in April, says it will enter into negotiations with its landlords after the national lockdown has been lifted to settle the outstanding amount.
The retailer, which resumed business on April 18 after the easing of the lockdown regulations on some industries, said it will negotiate with its landlords to reach a “mutually acceptable settlement for this unique event”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now