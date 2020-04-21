Markets JSE fares badly along with world markets US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history as the world is slowly running out of place to store crude oil. BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday along with its global counterparts, with the main focus being US crude oil prices turning negative as the world continues battling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the agreement brokered between the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia, US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history as the world is running out of place to store crude oil.