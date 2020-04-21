JSE fares badly along with world markets
US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history as the world is slowly running out of place to store crude oil.
21 April 2020 - 12:41
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday along with its global counterparts, with the main focus being US crude oil prices turning negative as the world continues battling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the agreement brokered between the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia, US oil prices turned negative for the first time in history as the world is running out of place to store crude oil.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now