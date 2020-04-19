Market data - April 19 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The slow-moving cabinet probably prefers a caterwaul over cooked food to taking the urgent steps needed now
Gauteng is still the country's epicentre, as total cases reach 3,158
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan also due to submit an updated report on SAA
Politicians focus on hotels and restaurants as well as pay for short-time workers
Covid-19 Economists Group recommends that all workers get a part of their wages through the SA Revenue Service
The revised directive clarifies that an employer may claim benefits in respect of employees who have taken annual leave during this period
Treasury secretary Mnuchin said he believes another $300bn should be sufficient to reach everyone seeking a small business loan.
2019 was the year Tiger went on the prowl again and put 10 winless years at golf’s highest table behind him
Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisory team warns SA’s lockdown has just bought the country time to prepare the health system for Covid-19, medical supplies arrive from China, and US President ...
