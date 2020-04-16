Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — retailers and FAANG

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

16 April 2020 - 11:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose retailers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet — formerly known as Google) stocks.

McCurrie said: “I think you can pick SA retailers — I think that you can go for Spar, Pick n Pay or Shoprite. I'd be a little bit cautious about Woolies but that's because of Australia. But you know it is once again a consistent theme and I hope I'm not boring anyone, but when life returns to some form of normality these shares will also return to some form of normality.”

Shapiro said: “You have to buy the FAANGS, and not only the FAANGS but also those semiconductor companies and I think those companies are just going to get stronger and stronger. And they are not going to have regulators onto them wanting to break them up and split them up and so on, they are just generating cash so if you do want to place yourself in one part of the market, just stay with FAANGS.”

