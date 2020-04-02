Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens to new lows as virus roils markets Foreign holding in the SA bond market fell to 34% in March, its lowest in more than four years BL PREMIUM

The rand continued on its downward trajectory on Thursday, weakening to new lows as investors ponder the economic effect of the Covid-19 crisis.

The local currency was the worst performing among emerging-market currencies on the day, weakening to as low as R18.65/$ in intra-day trade, according to Infront data.