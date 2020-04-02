Markets

What an oil price war, Covid-19 and Moody’s downgrade did to top stocks on the JSE

An interactive graph for March on some of the top stocks on the JSE

02 April 2020 - 13:16 Lebogang Mokoena
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

March got off to a tricky start, we had an oil price war, a downgrade to junk status, all while the novel coronavirus continues to plague global markets. This is how some of the top stocks on the JSE fared.

• Press Play at the bottom of graph

Week 1

March 02: JSE bounces after sell-off but rand languishes at four-year low

March 03: JSE gains for second day while US Fed cuts rates

March 04: SA bonds gain for a second day after coronavirus sell-off

March 05: Rand drops as SA confirms first coronavirus case

March 06: JSE has biggest drop in a week as coronavirus wreaks havoc globally

Week 2

March 09: Resources index has worst day in 22 years on oil-price slump

March 10: JSE bounces a little after Monday’s bloodbath

March 11: JSE loses for second day as virus fear mounts

March 12: JSE slumps by the most since 1997 as global market rout continues

March 13: JSE has worst week since 1998 as pandemic plagues investors

Week 3

March 16: JSE falls again as SA battles virus pandemic

March 17: JSE has best day in about 15 months as global markets recover

March 18: JSE slumps to a seven-year low

March 19: JSE falls as banks and gold miners plunge

March 20: JSE firmer as global stimulus eases worries

Week 4

March 23: JSE falls as Covid-19 fear sweeps global markets

March 24: JSE firmer ahead of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown

March 25: Bond yields fall as Reserve Bank extends stimulu

March 26: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown

March 27: JSE set for rough ride after Moody’s downgrade

Week 5

March 30: Rand hedges and some miners boost JSE

March 31: JSE has worst quarter in almost 22 years amid virus worries

Global stocks feel weight of Covid-19

In Europe, oil and gas stocks gained more than 5%, with Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP jumping between 3.3% and 5.0%
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand hits record low on concern Covid-19 outbreak in SA will worsen

The coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate market sentiment
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE gains as focus shifts to US jobs data

Markets will be watching the US nonfarm jobs report later on Thursday amid worries about the effect of Covid-19 on the world’s largest economy
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at new low as fear of prolonged slump grows
Markets
2.
SA passes first post-Moody's test with record ...
Markets
3.
JSE could be under pressure on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
Oil firms as Trump and Putin confab behind ...
Markets
5.
Gold grows as safety option on flood of money in ...
Markets

Related Articles

Africa’s Covid-19 death toll rises

World / Africa

Lockdowns may slow Covid-19, but global economy is bleeding

World

G20 to ensure help for emerging markets battling with Covid-19

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.