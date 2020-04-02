What an oil price war, Covid-19 and Moody’s downgrade did to top stocks on the JSE
An interactive graph for March on some of the top stocks on the JSE
March got off to a tricky start, we had an oil price war, a downgrade to junk status, all while the novel coronavirus continues to plague global markets. This is how some of the top stocks on the JSE fared.
Week 1
March 02: JSE bounces after sell-off but rand languishes at four-year low
March 03: JSE gains for second day while US Fed cuts rates
March 04: SA bonds gain for a second day after coronavirus sell-off
March 05: Rand drops as SA confirms first coronavirus case
March 06: JSE has biggest drop in a week as coronavirus wreaks havoc globally
Week 2
March 09: Resources index has worst day in 22 years on oil-price slump
March 10: JSE bounces a little after Monday’s bloodbath
March 11: JSE loses for second day as virus fear mounts
March 12: JSE slumps by the most since 1997 as global market rout continues
March 13: JSE has worst week since 1998 as pandemic plagues investors
Week 3
March 16: JSE falls again as SA battles virus pandemic
March 17: JSE has best day in about 15 months as global markets recover
March 18: JSE slumps to a seven-year low
March 19: JSE falls as banks and gold miners plunge
March 20: JSE firmer as global stimulus eases worries
Week 4
March 23: JSE falls as Covid-19 fear sweeps global markets
March 24: JSE firmer ahead of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown
March 25: Bond yields fall as Reserve Bank extends stimulu
March 26: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown
March 27: JSE set for rough ride after Moody’s downgrade
Week 5
March 30: Rand hedges and some miners boost JSE
March 31: JSE has worst quarter in almost 22 years amid virus worries