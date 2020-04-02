Rand hits record low on concern Covid-19 outbreak in SA will worsen
The coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate market sentiment
02 April 2020 - 12:40
The rand weaker was on Thursday midday, reaching another record low against the dollar, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the global economy and financial markets cause investor risk sentiment to remain fragile.
The local currency fell to R18.2838/$, according to Infront data.
