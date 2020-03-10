Markets JSE firms, tracking firmer global markets World markets are recovering from yesterday’s sell-off amid some optimism regarding stimulus measures BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday along with its global counterparts, recovering from Monday's global sell-off as investors place their hopes on stimulus measures aimed at bolstering the global economy.

Global stocks retreated on Monday as oil prices collapsed after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against Russia, and while investors remained nervous about the economic implications of Covid-19.