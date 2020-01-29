Market data — January 29 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The airline serves no strategic importance other than providing cadres and their families with free flights
Judicial Service Commission says far-reaching ‘gross conduct’ complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will be dealt with ‘expeditiously’
Focus has to be on coalitions that ‘are driven by values’ as DA and UDM negotiate
Russian miner delivers more tonnage to provide short-term relief and to cool prices
Trade union federation argues for steeper taxes on the wealthy and a reduced public sector wage bill
The bank was in Davos to announce that it could handle whatever came its way in SA and the continent
The Fed downgrades its assessment of household spending to 'moderate' from 'strong'
Top seed exits Melbourne Park with some regrets, having had his chances
From the authentic local feel of the décor to its environment-friendly design, here are four reasons to visit this beach-chic destination in Lisbon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.