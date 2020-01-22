Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

22 January 2020 - 12:27
Picture: 123RF

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day.

“I will say that it is tough out there in terms of stock picks at the moment, because the sentiment both locally and offshore, which has really been robust, specifically in America, makes me a little nervous around valuations offshore.... I think you would want to go with more conservative plays, cash-generating companies and I believe that they have been mis-priced. A company like Standard Bank.”

