WATCH: Stock picks — Peabody Energy and Discovery

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Peabody Energy as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery.

Combrinck said: “I’m looking at stuff that’s more cyclical that’s hated, there is little out there that’s hated as much as coal. There is a company in North America called Peabody.... It was a fairly large company.”

Körner said: “One of the winners today was Discovery. It was up today but it’s been hit really hard. I think a combination of NHI [National Health Insurance] and SA Inc financial services.”