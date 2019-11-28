Markets

WATCH: Why business confidence remains close to a 20-year lows

RMB economist Mpho Tsebe talks to Business Day TV about the latest business confidence data

28 November 2019 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence ticked up slightly from 20-year lows in the fourth quarter, which is good news.

Building, manufacturing and retail trade registered improvements; confidence levels remained unchanged in wholesale trade, but morale declined in new motor trade.

The bad news, is that at 26, the index still remains deep in negative territory.

RMB economist Mpho Tsebe joined Business Day TV to talk about the latest data.

Or listen to the full audio:

