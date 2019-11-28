News Leader
WATCH: Why business confidence remains close to a 20-year lows
RMB economist Mpho Tsebe talks to Business Day TV about the latest business confidence data
28 November 2019 - 10:44
Business confidence ticked up slightly from 20-year lows in the fourth quarter, which is good news.
Building, manufacturing and retail trade registered improvements; confidence levels remained unchanged in wholesale trade, but morale declined in new motor trade.
The bad news, is that at 26, the index still remains deep in negative territory.
RMB economist Mpho Tsebe joined Business Day TV to talk about the latest data.
Or listen to the full audio: