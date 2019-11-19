Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Equinix

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

19 November 2019 - 12:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix.

Reeders said: “Remgro, which is a sort of a cop-out because obviously I can go and buy the underlying stocks, but we were talking about Mediclinic’s results, which I thought looked interesting.”

Nair said: “I’m going to go with Equinix. It’s a US-listed company. They do another cloud infrastructure like the servers, the server farms and the electricity generation for those farms.”

Or listen to the full audio:

