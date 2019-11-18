WATCH: Stock pick — Blue Label Telecoms

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Blue Label Telecoms as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick for today is Blue Label, basically they paid R5.5bn for a 45% stake, which sunk Blue Label from R12 to R2.55 — it’s shocking. They were going to get a ‘get out of jail free card’ if Telkom did take Cell C off their hands and they could focus more on core operations.”