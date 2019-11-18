Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Blue Label Telecoms

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 November 2019 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VASIN LEENANURUKSA
Picture: 123RF/VASIN LEENANURUKSA

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Blue Label Telecoms as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick for today is Blue Label, basically they paid R5.5bn for a 45% stake, which sunk Blue Label from R12 to R2.55 — it’s shocking. They were going to get a ‘get out of jail free card’ if Telkom did take Cell C off their hands and they could focus more on core operations.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Telkom confirms it wants to acquire embattled Cell C

Telkom has been investing heavily to beef up its mobile operations, but there are no shortage of suitors for SA’s third-largest mobile operator
Companies
2 days ago

Telkom’s acquisition plan points to Cell C

Deal may enable landline operator to break stranglehold of mobile giants MTN and Vodacom
Companies
5 days ago

Secret vote for unions remains untested

But as it remains a rule of law, its time will come eventually
Companies
4 days ago

Blue Label executives take a hefty pay cut

Total remuneration of co-CEOs Brett and Mark Levy, who each received R23.9m in 2018, declines 40%
Companies
2 weeks ago

Cell C puts assets up for sale as losses deepen

Operator’s fibre-optic network among its resources up for grabs
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.