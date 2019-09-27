Markets

Stock Picks — EPE Capital Partners and US Corporate Bond ETF

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Ian Cruickshanks from SA institute of Race Relations talk to Business Day TV

27 September 2019 - 12:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose EPE Capital Partners as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from SA institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) chose US Corporate Bond ETF.

Cruickshanks said: “I would look certainly in dollar terms for an ETF on the US corporate bond market. I think that we are going to see rates cut even further and I think that that is going to mean a surge in the liquidity globally.”

Körner said: “I’ve called Ethos Capital many times and if you look at the share price you’d say well there’s evidence I have no idea what his doing.”

