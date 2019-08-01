Markets

Rand at five-week low as Fed plays down rate cuts

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected on Wednesday, but suggested it is not seeking to cut further

01 August 2019 - 10:04 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Thursday morning, under pressure after the US Federal Reserve indicated fewer interest rate cuts may be on the way than the market expected.

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis point, but Fed chair Jerome Powell used the term “mid-cycle adjustment”, indicating that the world’s most influential central bank is not engaging in a new cutting cycle.

The cut looks more and more likely the result of global concerns around trade and growth as opposed to domestic factors within the US,” said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler in a note. “In other words, they are likely to be more cautious in their approach to cut rates than the market was betting.”

At 9.40am the rand was 0.52% weaker at R14.4187/$, 0.22% softer at R15.9209/€ and down 0.21% to R17.4804/£. The euro had weakened 0.32% to $1.1041 — a 15-month low.

The benchmark R186 government bond was weaker, rising nine basis points to 8.4%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

Global risk assets remained under pressure on Thursday morning, although the rand was only the third-worst-performing emerging-market currency tracked by Bloomberg.

“With central banks increasingly becoming the only game in town as far as the stock market rally is concerned, it could be a very interesting summer unless policymakers manage to reassure investors that a mid-cycle adjustment can include the multiple rate cuts they crave,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam in a note.

Markets are expected to continue to be driven by post-Fed activity, although locally, the Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for July is due at 11.30am.

The PMI rose from 45.4 points in May to 46.2 points in June, although second-quarter factory activity was lower than the first quarter, with the index pointing to months of declining activity.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil loses ground after US rate cut disappoints

Prices slide despite a bigger-than-expected drop in crude production by Opec members
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares battle as Fed disappoints

Ongoing US-China trade war and downbeat data add more woes
Markets
2 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as focus shifts to US Fed interest-rate decision

SA recorded a trade surplus of R4.42bn in June, compared with a downwardly revised R1.7bn in May, slightly above analyst expectations
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold slips to two-week low after US Fed dashes hopes of more rate cuts

Markets

SA records its second consecutive trade surplus in June

Economy

SA’s jobless rate climbs to 11-year high

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.