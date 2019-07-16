WATCH: Stock picks — ARM and Fortress

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) as his stock pick of the day and Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose Fortress.

Du Toit said: “We like the fact that we have seen a lot of supplies coming out of the commodities space over the past 10 years. At this point, these companies are going to be throwing off a lot of free cash flow and ARM are still in the single-digit price-earnings multiple.”

Mohamed said: “I think there has been a lot of cleaning up within that group. They have an entirely new management team. Mark Stevens, one of the ‘old guard’ has now officially stepped down and they offer a 13% forward dividend yield, which is attractive, so you are now getting paid to take the risk. I like shares that pay you to take the risk.”