WATCH: Stock picks — Burford and Intel

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

02 July 2019 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Burford Capital and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Intel.

Combrinck said: “Their [Burford capital’s] investment case is getting stronger at the moment, with a big litigation case that has gone in their favour, and they sold off a lot of the risk and this bumped their share price.”

Booysen said: “My stock is Intel and I’m going for chipmakers just on the G20 theme. There are so many reasons to choose them, for instance, the application of their chips in AI [artificial intelligence] technology, mobility through driverless cars is required.”

Or listen to the full audio:

