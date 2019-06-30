Market data - June 30 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Putin is a ‘consistent and sincere’ conservative, yet in some areas he is more liberal than most European leaders, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Gauteng premier is expected to detail sectors where the provincial government will work in partnership with the private sector in a bid to create jobs
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
New tax will increase PPC’s costs for cement and lime by up to R120m a year
SA's trade balance reflects subdued domestic and international economic growth
The programme has been set up to facilitate two-way trade with the vibrant economies of the continent and will work with partners to increase investment, writes Tibor Nagy Jr
International calls for restraint to avoid a new deadly crackdown
Andile Phehlukwayo diagnoses the problem: Proteas did not adapt to playing a different team each match
The National Arts Festival of 2019 has more than 500 productions on the programme, including workshops, artist walkabouts, live art, music theatre, street performances and dance, writes Anton Krueger
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.