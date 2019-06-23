Market data - June 21 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Remarks by governor Mark Carney highlight how his Bank of England has strived to keep up with banking technology, write David Goodman and Fergal O’Brien
‘All legal and regulatory requirements were met,’ says former CR17 campaign manager after report says public protector is investigating Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
Europe’s largest retailer opts to gives up control of Chinese business
The ratings agency points to dire consequences of the wealth gap for the economy and the social fabric
France-based energy think-tank says investment in renewable energy in SA continues to grow
Maithripala Sirisena cites political instability as a reason to scrap the amendment that reduced the powers of the executive and increased parliament’s authority
The team known as the Swallows in Battle created the better chances in the first half and held out until Nigeria scored in the 77th minute
Amazon’s app for fashion retailing, based on an image of something you've seen (or uploaded), isn’t a perfect science, writes Sarah Halzack
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.