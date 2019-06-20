WATCH: What fuelled litecoin’s meteoric rise

Most of the cryptocurrency buzz has been about bitcoin, but there is a new kid on the block — litecoin.

Litecoin is up about 340% so far in 2019, which gives it a market value of about $8.3bn. The digital currency has grown at more than twice the rate that bitcoin has in 2019.

Business Day TV caught up with eToro senior market analyst Mati Greenspan to find out about litecoin’s meteoric rise and whether the momentum can be sustained.