Global stocks gain as Mexico tariffs averted and yuan falls to 2019 lows

Tokyo — US stock futures and Asian shares rose on Monday after the US dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, and as weak American jobs data raised hopes for US interest rate cuts.

The Mexican peso jumped about 2.0% in early Monday trade to 19.2285 on the dollar on news of the deal, while the Chinese yuan slipped to its lowest levels in 2019 on weak Chinese imports data and as talks to end the Sino-US dispute remained deadlocked.

S&P500 mini futures rose as much as 0.8% and was last up 0.4%. The 10-year US Treasuries yield jumped back 3.5 basis points to 2.119%, after hitting a 21-month low of 2.053% on Friday on soft US jobs data.

Global investors had feared that opening up another trade conflict, while still battling with China, could tip the US and other economies into recession.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.1% while MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, led by strong gains in Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The improved risk sentiment also helped lift the dollar against the yen 0.15% to ¥108.38.

“The deal with Mexico is boosting sentiment while expectations of US rate cuts will be also supporting share prices,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.